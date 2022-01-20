By Trend

Work is being carried out in connection with the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that all cases related to the crimes of Armenia are centered in a special department of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

According to the Prosecutor General, all the cases are being processed and evidence is being gathered.

"They are used in dealings with international courts. Bilateral work is also underway to find and extradite these people. A number of people of Armenian origin involved in crimes against Azerbaijan have been prosecuted and punished. We keep working in this direction," said Aliyev.

