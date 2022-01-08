By Trend

The state budget allocated 1.6 million manat ($941,176) to the National Television and Radio Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NTRC) in 2021, Trend reports referring to financial report of NTRC.

According to the financial report, funds allocated were from the state budget in the amount of 1.5 million manat ($882,352) were used for their intended purpose during 2021.

"In accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2021, 4 million manat ($2,352,941) was allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NTRC to provide additional support to the private nationwide television and radio broadcasters operating in our country in broadcasting via the Azerspace-1 satellite. An amount of 179.3 thousand manat ($105,470) of the allocated funds, returned to the budget," NTRC stated in the report.

---

