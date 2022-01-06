Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the conditions created in new Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra Mosque in Yeni Gunashli settlement.

There were no conditions for worship in the mosque's former two-storey building, which was in a state of disrepair. A maximum of 500-550 people could pray in the mosque at the same time.

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, a modern concept for the mosque complex has been developed and a new building has been built.

Now 1,800 people will be able to worship at the same time in the mosque.

The mosque complex is decorated with two minarets the diameter of which is 4 meters and a height of 42 meters and a dome at a height of 25 meters.

A centralized ventilation system was established in the mosque, and the surrounding area was landscaped.

