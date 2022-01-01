By Trend

According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a number of events on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year Holiday were held on December 31 in all types of troops, the Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Meetings, quizzes, cultural and patriotic events, as well as sports competitions were organized for military personnel during the festive events held with the participation of representatives of local executive bodies, government, and non-governmental organizations, the public, and veterans. The servicemen were given holiday gifts.

On the occasion of holidays, the military personnel visited the graves of the Shehids (Martyrs), met with the families of Shehids and wounded servicemen, and also presented gifts to their children.

As part of the event, the servicemen were shown documentaries, videos, photo and book exhibitions.

The collective of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as regional cultural departments, performed interesting concert programs for the military personnel.

