By Trend

From January 1, the salaries of teachers working in public vocational education institutions, whose knowledge and skills were diagnostically assessed, including the heads of pre-service training and physical education of young people, employees engaged in management and training activities have been increased, Trend reports.

According to the decree, starting from January 1, 2022, the average monthly salaries of teachers, managers and employees engaged in diagnostic assessment of knowledge and skills working in state vocational education institutions financed from the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by 20 percent. The monthly salaries of physical education principals will be increased by an average of 30 percent, and the monthly salaries of youth pre-service leaders will be increased by an average of 40 percent.

