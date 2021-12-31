A newly-constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Autism Center has been commissioned in Baku's Nizami region, Azertag reported on December 31.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening of the Center.

The Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder has been operating since 2013. But the Center has not had its permanent building so far. The building of the Center, which was commissioned on December 31 - on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, was a real gift for children with autism spectrum disorders.

After viewing the building, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with the children with autism spectrum disorder.

