Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending Azerbaijan's law "on Labor Pensions", Azertag reported on December 29.

According to the change, the words "from 1 October 2019 200" in the first sentence of clause 6-1 of the Law of Azerbaijan "on Labor Pensions" are replaced by the words "from 1 January 2022 240".

The law comes into force on January 1, 2022.

