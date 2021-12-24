By Sabina Mammadli

Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has said that 52 percent of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has been covered by mobile internet, Trend reported on December 24.

Nabiyev made the remarks at the scientific-practical conference entitled "Karabakh: New panorama of South Caucasus opening to the world".

“We plan to increase investments in this sphere to achieve great results...The restoration of infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation is the basis for the development of ICT and logistics in the region,” the minister added.

Nabiyev said that the work is underway to strengthen human capital for the transition to digital transformation both in the Karabakh region and in the rest of Azerbaijan's territory.

The minister also stressed that the Zangazur corridor opens up new opportunities not only in the field of transport but also in other spheres.

“I think that the innovations that we will create in the Karabakh region will contribute to the creation of new products and new markets in the future. This also includes new services, start-up projects, innovations, and technologies,” he said.

As reported earlier, the creation of logistics centers and "smart villages" had also been discussed at the conference.

Presidential special representative Emin Huseynov said at the event that the work is underway to restore a number of facilities, including schools, medical institutions, and other social facilities in Aghdam. He added that Industrial parks and industrial zones will be created in Aghdam.

