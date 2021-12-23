By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Iran intends to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan to rehabilitate territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war late last year.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint news conference with his visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on December 23.

Iran's role in rehabilitation of liberated lands

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan had received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in the restoration of the liberated territories.

"Today, one of the most important priorities of Azerbaijan is the restoration of the liberated territories and the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands. Large-scale projects are being implemented on the liberated territories and new ones are planned. Iran also expressed interest in participating in these works. We have received applications from many Iranian companies. The relevant government agencies are considering these projects, and, according to my information, one of the projects will be launched in the coming weeks. I hope that positive results will be achieved on other projects in the near future," he said.

Demining of liberated lands

Bayramov added said that Tehran and Baku are negotiating on demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the issue was also discussed at the meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action will exchange views with the relevant Iranian agencies on mine clearance," he said.

Inviolability of borders, territorial integrity

The minister said that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are based on the principle of inviolability of borders and territorial integrity.

Both during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and during the 44-day Patriotic War, Iran supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Iran supported the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War, and Azerbaijan appreciates this, he said.

The minister noted that while the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories posed a threat to regional security, the liberation of its territories by Azerbaijan created new opportunities for regional development and economic growth.

"Some 132 kilometers of the border between Iran and Azerbaijan were under Armenian occupation for many years. The liberation of these territories by Azerbaijan creates new opportunities for the development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. We believe that in the near future we will see the existing prospects," he said.

"3+3" cooperation platform

The minister noted that one of the new positive factors associated with the end of the occupation is the "3+3" cooperation platform.

"Iran was one of the first countries to support this format. After the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan made a statement on this format of cooperation, Iran and Russia became the first countries to support this format. This is an important platform that makes a positive contribution to the development of the region," he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed that Iran intends to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the transit and transport spheres, as well as the liberated territories' reconstruction and other spheres.

He noted that the development of cooperation in railway transport is at the center of attention.

"One of the areas of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is regional cooperation. We support tripartite and quadripartite platforms. We consider it important to pay attention to these formats. Countries in the region will resolve misunderstandings through joint dialogue and take big steps towards sustainable development," he said.

Zangazur corridor

The Zangazur corridor will create great opportunities not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but also for all regional countries.

He noted that Iran will be one of the main participants in such projects. Bayramov added that this project can be described as one of the positive elements of the Karabakh conflict settlement.

Bayramov said that in the first 10 months of this year, the Azerbaijani-Iranian trade turnover increased by 23.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

"The development of relations both in a bilateral format and in international organizations was discussed at today's meeting. Trade and economic ties are of particular importance in relations between our countries," he said.

Important agreements

Abdollahian stressed that Azerbaijan and Iran had reached important agreements. He underlined that bilateral relations will develop rapidly.

"The priority of the new Iranian government is to develop relations with Azerbaijan at the maximum level," he said.

The minister noted that the new Iranian government also wants to develop relations with Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia in a quadripartite format.

Roadmap for new projects

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan and Iran are working on a roadmap for new projects.

"The meeting, which took place on November 28 in Ashgabat, is of particular importance in relations between our countries. After the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, cooperation agreements were signed between our countries. At today's meeting, we discussed the development of bilateral relations, cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other issues," he said.

Speaking about joint projects implemented by Iran and Azerbaijan, the minister mentioned the construction of the Khudafarin, Giz Galasi and Ordubad power plants, as well as the construction of a bridge across Astarachay, the further development of the Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia corridor and the launch of a joint automobile plant in Neftchala.

Bayramov noted that within several months after the formation of the new government in Iran, specific actions were taken on a number of new projects.

"An example of this is the agreement reached in Ashgabat on the transit of Turkmen gas," he added.

Azerbaijan-Iran ties

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press service issued on December 22 a statement focusing on details of a meeting between Bayramov and Abdollahian.

It stressed that the two ministers had a tete-a-tete and expanded meetings on December 22.

Welcoming his Iranian counterpart, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijani-Armenian relations are based on ancient history and common culture. He noted that bilateral friendly and cooperative relations are developing at a high level. The minister said that contacts between the country's officials, especially meetings at the level of heads of state, gave a serious impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.​

Minister Abdollahian expressed satisfaction with his visit to Baku. He describes his discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as very useful and comprehensive.

The two ministers discussed successful Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres. The activity of the State Commission in this regard was noted.​



During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the region, new post-conflict realities and opportunities for cooperation, including on the future prospects of the “3 + 3” consultation mechanism, the benefits of opening communications for the regional countries and other topics.​



