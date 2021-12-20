By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 21. Northwest wind will be followed by the moderate southwest wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night and +9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy and snowy weather is expected in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and +2-7 °C in the daytime.

