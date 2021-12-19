By Trend

Azerbaijan Technical University plans to implement double degree program in space research with Turkish universities, the rector of the university Vilayat Valiyev said at the event "The future is in space, space is in the future", Trend reports.

According to Valiyev, major reforms are planned to be carried out in the educational system of the Azerbaijan Technical University.

"We are aimed at adopting the experience of Turkey and integrating our educational system into the educational system of this country. Also, by mutual exchange, next year we plan to send dozens of students and teachers to Turkish universities," he said.

