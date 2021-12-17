By Trend

The quota for issuing work permits to migrants in Azerbaijan will be increased next year, the head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, a meeting of the commission on quotas for issuing permits to foreigners to work in Azerbaijan was held, and proposals were sent to the Cabinet of Ministers for making an appropriate decision.

“Large-scale restoration work is underway in the liberated territories. Foreign companies involved in this work have increased the need for foreign labor. Therefore, in 2022, we expect an increase in the quota. We appeal to representatives of the private sector - if they have certain concerns about the quota and any plans to attract foreign labor, they can submit their forecasts to the State Migration Service,” he said.



