By Trend

Azerbaijan will develop another roadmap for control of border checkpoints, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the conference "Current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku on Dec. 16, Trend reports.

"We are constantly improving the roads and railways of our country. It's planned to create another roadmap to control the checkpoints," Mustafayev noted.

Besides, according to him, cooperation in the transport sector is developing between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"One of the important projects is the [transport corridor] North-South. Cargoes from Russia pass through Azerbaijan in several directions. Through the important Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, Russian cargoes are transported through Georgia and Azerbaijan to Turkey," added the official.

