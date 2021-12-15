By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry has involved 14,200 people in the self-employment program in January-November 2021.

The citizens were provided with assets in the forms of goods and supplies in accordance with the chosen business areas within the self-employment program.

In total, the State Employment Agency provided jobs for 74,203 unemployed and job seekers during the first 11 months of the year.

At the same time, during the reported period, the Agency involved 413 unemployed for vocational training courses in various directions and 1,410 people for professional consulting services.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry covered about 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

Some 15,700 social payments packages, including monthly and presidential pensions and allowances, were assigned to 7,900 people. More than 2,000 war veterans received disability and related social benefits.

In the post-war period, the program of providing martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans with housing was expanded. Under the presidential decree of January 25, 2021, 11,000 apartments and private houses will be provided to this category of citizens in stages over five years. About 3,000 apartments and individual houses are planned to be provided in 2021.

