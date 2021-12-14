By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 15. It will be rainy at night. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 ° C at night, 10-13 ° C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 ° at night, 10-13 ° in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Strong wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions at night. It will be foggy in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-7 ° C at night, 9-14 ° C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -0-5 ° C at night, 3-8 ° C in the daytime.

