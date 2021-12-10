By Ayya Lmahamad

Four more Azerbaijani servicemen wounded during last year's 44-day war with Armenia have received medical treatment in Turkey through Azerbaijan's Yashat Foundation support.

Servicemen Seymur Aliyev, Hashim Hashimov, Shamshir Haziyev and Ali Jafarli returned to Azerbaijan after successful completion of their treatment.

The treatment and rehabilitation of more veterans are underway in Turkey and the Yashat Foundation monitors the treatment process for servicemen until they are fully recovered. In addition, the foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of servicemen.

It should be noted that 154 seriously wounded servicemen were sent to Turkey for treatment, 117 of whom already returned to the country.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or got disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

It was earlier reported that the foundation had spent AZN 32.4 million ($19.1M) on the improvement of housing conditions, AZN 458,478 ($269,692) on education, vocational training and development of creative potential, AZN 5.4 million ($3.1M) on repayment of consumer and other loans and AZN 11.1 million ($6.5M) on treatment and psychological support.

From early 2021, meetings were held with 16,393 citizens, of which, 2,916 were members of martyrs’ families and 5,010 were wounded servicemen. Their needs were clarified and 15,834 applications of 10,875 people were considered and approved.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial aid provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of December 10, the foundation has collected over AZN 65 million ($38.2M).

