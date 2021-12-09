By Trend

It is planned that the ‘Imarat’ stadium in Aghdam will be rebuilt, Azerbaijani President's special representative in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic zone Emin Huseynov said in an Interview to the “Khalq Qazeti” newspaper, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, the new stadium will not be located on the territory of the Panahali Khan palace complex, but in another place of the city.

He noted that design work is currently underway.

Huseynov also said that it is planned to build not only a stadium, but also halls for various sports competitions.

"It is also planned to build a secondary sports-oriented school, a summer sports camp for children who will come here from different regions of the country," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz