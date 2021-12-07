By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani police have seized Armenian-left munitions in liberated Fuzuli region, local media reported on December 7.

As a result of the raid, the Fuzuli region police department identified one mortar device, one submachine gun, one grenade launcher, 56 grenade projectiles, 22 hand grenades, 21 explosives, one communication device, 20 boxes, 1,600 cartridges, 124 30-mm bullets and other ammunition, the report added.

The weapons and ammunition were taken from the positions left by the Armenian military units during the 44-day war in 2020.

It was noted that necessary measures are being taken by representatives of relevant government agencies, including law enforcement officers, to clear the liberated areas of mines and other explosive devices, and to collect weapons thrown by Armenian military units during the withdrawal.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Since the 44-day second Karabakh war ended in November 2020, about 180 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or seriously wounded by landmines. Out of the civilians, 49 have been wounded, and 24 sadly died.

On June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

In his interview to CNN Turk channel on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev said that the accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz