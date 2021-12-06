By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said that from next year, pensions and disability allowances will increase, as well as other social benefits.

He made the remarks in an interview with the media during the opening of the Children's Rehabilitation Center in Gabala.

Noting that the social payments paid to people with disabilities have increased several times in the past, the minister stated that over the past two years alone, these payments have almost doubled. He added that from the next year, all types of social payments to this category of citizens will increase.

Babayev stated that since the beginning of next year the increase in the minimum pension, social benefits, and allowances will cover more than 730,000 people. He emphasized that there will be an increase at the beginning of the year as well, as a result of the indexation, which will cover up to 95 percent of pensioners (1.1 million people).

"Targeted assistance is calculated based on the criterion of need. As the need criterion increases, the amount of assistance also increases. This means that by the beginning of the new year the criterion of need will be raised to AZN 200 ($117.6), and the amount of targeted assistance to low-income families will increase," he said.

The minister emphasized that the average monthly amount of targeted social assistance per family for the last three years has increased by 82 percent, exceeding AZN 270 ($158.8).

"At the same time, last year the conditions of targeted social assistance were softened and access to the program for low-income families was expanded. Our goal is to make it easier for low-income families to receive this assistance," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that annual expenses for social support payments have increased by 60 percent or AZN 2.4 billion ($1.4bn) in 2018-21.

