By Trend

An act of amnesty covered 1,307 individuals having non-custodial sentences from November 5 through December 3, 2021, Head of the Probation Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice Akshin Ziyadov said, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

Ziyadov added that the amnesty act covered 1,158 individuals so far while 149 convicts’ documents have been submitted to the courts as part of the execution of the decision on the basis of conclusions of the local probation services.

“Among them are 161 women, one teenager, 84 people under 60, two individuals who participated in the war,” the head of the Probation Service said. “Some 870 convicts were given a non-custodial service in the form of penal labor, 260 people were fined and 28 people need to do community service.”

“Moreover, electronic bracelets were removed from 134 convicts, 15 convicts’ term of sentences was reduced by 1 year,” Ziyadov said.

The Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day on November 5, 2021. So far, the amnesty has covered 1,787 people.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures or preliminary investigation committees were instructed to ensure the amnesty procedure within four months from the date of entering of the document into force.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz