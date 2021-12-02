By Trend

Looking to the future, we see an opportunity for the young generation of Azerbaijan and the young generation of Armenia to find a common language, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said at Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event, which is jointly organized by the UN Alliance of Civilizations, ISESCO, ADA University and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.

---

