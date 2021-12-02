By Trend

Azerbaijan has been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to express its opinion on what was done regarding the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said at Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, the cultural heritage in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been demolished and destroyed.

"We faced the phenomena of systematic destruction of our cultural heritage, and we have been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to organize a visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, to express its opinion on what was done against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan," the aide to the President of Azerbaijan said.

