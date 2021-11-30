By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s air defence units have conducted combat firing drills, the Defence Ministry reported on November 30.

The drills were carried out under the 2021 combat training plan.

The combat firing drills were aimed at improving military personnel's skills in using anti-aircraft mounts, as well as, further advancing the units’ combat capability.

The combat crews of air defence forces professionally completed the missions on eliminating identified air targets of an imaginary enemy by practical firing, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

