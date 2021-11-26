By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy in Baku on November 27.

Rainy weather is expected at night. Moderate southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-8 °C at night, +10-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, and +11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is also expected in the country's eastern regions at night. It will be foggy at night and morning hours. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, and +2-7 °C in the daytime.

---

