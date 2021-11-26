By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Azerbaijan informed the international community about Armenia’s war crimes committed against civilians during the 44-day war late last year.

Abdullayeva made the remarks at a Baku-based ceremony to present the internet resource - Karabakh Memorial in memory of the Armenian war crime victims.

“Each crime committed by Armenia is documented and brought to the attention of the relevant international organizations. Also, work is underway to ensure that these crimes are presented internationally in the form of claims against Armenia,” Abdullayeva stressed.

She underlined that after restoring its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan doubled its efforts to convey to the world community the truth about Armenia’s crimes.

“The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) continues to work on the lawsuit filed in January this year. The trial is also ongoing in the case sent in September 2021 to the International Criminal Court. But it is not over yet. Claims will continue to be filed. This is very important, firstly, to ensure international justice," Abdullayeva added.

She emphasized that the country will witness the return of the former IDPs to their homes in the coming months.

Addressing the event, Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva also stressed that Armenia grossly violated international law, as well as children’s rights during the war.

"Armenia grossly violated many norms of international law, but no measures were taken against it," Aliyeva added.

She noted that the UNICEF reports had not indicated the number of Azerbaijani children, who died as a result of the Karabakh conflict, as well as the facts related to their murder.

"In this regard, a note of protest was sent to UNICEF and a proposal was made to organize a mission to deal with this issue," Aliyeva underlined.

Speaking about certain threats for children, the ombudsperson noted that they must never suffer or be attacked during military conflicts.

The project Karabakhmemorial.com is dedicated to the memory of victims of military crimes committed by Armenian against civilians during the 44-day war in late 2020.

As a part of the Karabakh.Center project, the website was set up to systematize and spread unbiased information about the reasons for the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the results of Armenia's military aggression.

It should be noted that some 93 (12 children, 27 women) civilians were killed and 454 were wounded as a result of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan between 27 September and 10 November 2020.

Overall, Armenia launched nearly 30,000 shells and 227 rockets on Azerbaijani civil settlements and inflicted considerable damage on the property, destroying numerous residences, auxiliary structures, residential blocks, governmental buildings, mosques, churches and cemeteries.

