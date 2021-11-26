By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Russia's Sochi for a working visit at Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's invitation, Azertag reported on November 26.

Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are to meet in Sochi on November 26.

The meeting has been organized at Putin's initiative and it is dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Karabakh on November 10, 2020.

It is planned that the parties will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statements and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region. In addition, particular attention will be paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport communications.

After the three signed a peace deal to end the 44-day war, they later met on January 11, 2021. During the meeting, the parties signed the second trilateral statement, which consists of four clauses. The second agreement envisaged establishing the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian deputy prime ministers to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

