By Vafa Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani civilian has been wounded in a mine blast in liberated Lachin region.

Bilasuvar region resident Mahir Abilov, an employee of the Azerishig OJSC, 33, was wounded in a mine explosion while on duty in Lachin's Gulabird village on November 21, 2021, the Lachin region prosecutor's office reported.

Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, ordered a forensic medical examination, and performed other procedural actions.

Mahir Abilov's right leg was amputated below the ankle. The Lachin region prosecutor's office is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency reported that from November 15 to 20 the agency found 112 anti-tank and 25 anti-personnel mines, as well as 88 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan regions.

In all, 157 hectares of the liberated territories were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions on November 15-20.

Armenia deliberately and constantly laid mines on the Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

About 180 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines laid by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around Karabakh.

From November 11, 2020, to November 22, 2021, a total of 10,455 anti-personnel mines, 4,640 anti-tank mines and 12,637 munitions were found on the liberated territories.

A total of 62,855,782 square meters (6,286 hectares) were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in the said period.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

