By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed confidence during a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde that a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia will be held, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

“You have said that according to the Kremlin’s comment on a possible upcoming trilateral meeting, a consensus is required for this meeting,” Lavrov said.

“I can confirm that to obtain a consensus, all those who are going to meet must agree with this,” the Russian foreign minister added.

Lavrov has expressed confidence that such a meeting will be held.

