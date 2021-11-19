By Trend

The information disseminated in some media and social networks about the alleged cancellation of disability and the cancellation of pension payments to 200,000 citizens does not correspond to reality, the chairman of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Anar Bayramov said at a press conference on the work carried out in the field of disability assessment and rehabilitation, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, the disseminated false information is aimed at casting a shadow on the measures taken in the field of transparency in the assignment of disabilities and causing distrust of the relevant structure.

"Social payments for disability in general did not stop. They stop only after the expiration of the period of disability. If a citizen expires the period of disability, he must timely collect the necessary medical documents so that the referral was entered into the electronic system from the moment of expiry of the period of disability," Bayramov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz