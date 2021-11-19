By Trend

Armenian Facebook users sent a complaint to the administration of the social network due to the publication of the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

"Facebook banned me for three days for the question: Why during almost 30 years did Armenians destroy everything and build nothing in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan?" Korotchenko wrote in Telegram.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz