By Trend

The Azerbaijani draft state budget for 2022 was discussed in the first reading of the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on November 16, Trend reports.

Following the discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

The discussions of the draft state budget will continue in the parliament on Nov. 17.

The revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget next year, according to the official forecasts, will reach about 26.8 billion manat ($15.8 billion), increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021.

At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned to reach 29.9 billion manat ($17.6 billion) next year, which is by 4.7 percent more than this year.

