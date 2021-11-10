By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has stated that Armenia attempted another provocation on the state border in order to create a military confrontation.

In an official statement posted on its website on November 10, the ministry said: "Armenia once again tried to commit an act of sabotage in the Lachin region area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border."

The ministry stressed that at noon on November 9, about 60 Armenian servicemen in two military trucks moved towards the Lake Garagol in Lachin region and settled on the road leading to the Azerbaijani army's positions.

"To deliberately create a military confrontation, the Armenian side tried to reinforce in the area by blocking the road between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in this area of ​​the border, using baskets made of metal structures," the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army located in this direction carried out urgent measures within a short period of time, by concentrating additional personnel and military equipment in the area.

"As a result of the measures taken, about 60 Armenian servicemen were besieged and all their actions were restricted. In view of Russia's request in the early hours [on November 10], the Azerbaijani servicemen facilitated their return. We state that Armenia's another military provocation has failed," the ministry stated.

It pledged "tougher and more effective measures" if similar provocations repeat in the future.

"We hope that the Armenian army's next disgrace will be a lesson to them and such provocative steps will not be allowed in the future. The Azerbaijani army has no losses in terms of personnel and territory. The operational conditions are currently under the full control of units. All the responsibility for the recent tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani foreign and defence ministries earlier described Armenian Defence Minister Arshak Karapetyan's visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region as Armenia's another provocative act.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva underlined that this shows that Armenia is deliberately trying to aggravate the situation.

“And the fact that these steps were taken on the eve of the first anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement serves the purpose of casting a shadow on the activities of the Russian peacekeepers, and in general, this is a violation of the provision of the trilateral statement,” she stated.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry described Karapetyan's unauthorized entry into the Azerbaijani territory, holding meetings with illegal Armenian formations and expressing views on their combat readiness as a military-political provocation.

“The political and military leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the provisions of the trilateral statement, attempts to destabilize the situation in the region and overshadow the activities of Russian peacekeepers,” the ministry stressed.

The ministry emphasized that the visit of the Armenian defence minister once again demonstrates that Armenia continues to directly support irregular Armenian military units, aggressive separatism, and terrorist acts on the Azerbaijani territory.

“We would like to remind the Armenian defence minister of the fate of his former colleagues and other Armenian generals who made utopian claims such as 'impassable Ohanyan line', 'new wars, new territories',” the ministry stated.

“We warn the military-political leadership of Armenia that in case of a continuation of such illegal visits to Azerbaijan’s territory, the necessary measures will be taken to prevent aggressive separatism and terrorist acts in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz