By Trend

An Azerbaijani serviceman, Capitan Guliyev Rafig, who took part in the commando course in Turkey, died in an accident at the end of the training, Trend reports Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Guliyev, who inadvertently fell out of the multistoried car park, was immediately evacuated to the hospital, but, despite the efforts of doctors, it was not possible to save his life. The Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the relatives of the deceased soldier," the ministry said.

