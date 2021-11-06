Russian political scientist Darya Grevtsova has described the Global Baku Forum as extremely important for intellectuals from all over the world to gather and discuss the most pressing issues of modern politics.

"The topic of this year's forum 'The World after COVID-19' is important, since many changes in different countries of the world have occurred in connection with the coronavirus and no one knows how the situation will develop. Therefore, such a platform helps to develop roadmaps, which leaders of states will be guided by. Undoubtedly, it is very important that former politicians, diplomats, public figures, political scientists take part in the forum, since they will return to their countries and will be able to convey to the leadership the ideas and issues that were raised at the forum in the Azerbaijani capital. Accordingly, relying on them, the leaders of these countries will be able to form their policies," Deputy Director of the Russian Institute of Socio-Political Research Darya Grevtsova said.

She also stressed the importance of the forum due to the fact that there are many questions that are yet to be answered.

"The main issues discussed at the forum are the most pressing topics on the world agenda. These are healthcare, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, the way out of the global economic crisis and the formation of new development strategies, the creation of renewable energy sources, the environmental agenda, the transition to new energy sources. Also, an important issue, primarily for Azerbaijan, is the situation in the South Caucasus, possible projects and the development of the region. It is very important to get together and directly, without intermediaries, discuss what is happening in the world, work out ways to solve many pressing problems," Grevtsova said.

She noted that an event of such a format as the Global Baku Forum provides an opportunity to invite participants from all over the world to Azerbaijan so that they themselves, and not from the media, can find out how this country is developing.

“This is important because we know that sometimes the press, especially the European, distorts the facts about Azerbaijan very much. Therefore, those who come to Azerbaijan for the first time will be very surprised, from a good point of view. They will be able to later tell about the development of Azerbaijan, which they have witnessed. It is also important for supporting the image of Azerbaijan in the eyes of the world community," Grevtsova said.

She stressed that the Azerbaijani president is one of the world's leading intellectuals.

"Under his auspices such large-scale events as the Global Baku Forum, the Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the Baku International Humanitarian Forum and others are held, and Azerbaijan is their direct initiator or participant, as, for example, in the case with the forum of the Non-Aligned Movement," Grevtsova noted.

Speaking about the importance of the topics discussed at the forum, Russian historian and political analyst, Prof Oleg Kuznetsov said that, in particular, the topic of clean energy will always be relevant for Azerbaijan.

"Recently, the topic of the 'green economy' has become extremely fashionable, which chronologically coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore is considered part of the structural transformations being implemented within the framework of the new reality,” he said.

“Azerbaijan is located in a completely different climatic zone than the Old World, and therefore the topic of clean energy will always be relevant for it. 'Green energy' may well become a breakthrough sector of the Azerbaijani economy," Kuznetsov added.

Kuznetsov also noted that many critically-minded people view the COVID-19 pandemic as a tool for transforming the world economic system, a driver of the fourth industrial revolution, aimed at transferring the global economy to digital technologies not within one or two or three generations, as was the case during previous industrial upheavals, but within one decade, which should lead to the globalization of the monetary system and the loss of a significant part of the countries national sovereignty.

"While paper money and cash payments exist, it is rather difficult to do this, but with the transition of the planet to electronic money and non-cash payments, the power of bankers will become almost unlimited, and this prospect awaits us already somewhere in 2030," he added.

“The Global Baku Forum is useful in bringing together former prime ministers, presidents, senior diplomats, experts in various fields and providing ideas for discussing some of the key issues we face today. Holding such a large-scale event during the coronavirus pandemic is a timely step,” the analyst stressed.

Under President Aliyev's auspices and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the Azerbaijani capital on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Global Baku Forum attracts great attention and interest of world leaders. The wide interest in the forum of the countries of the world and international organizations is an indicator of the growing prestige of Azerbaijan, political power and new realities created by President Ilham Aliyev.

