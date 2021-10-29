By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has congratulated Turkey on Republic Day.

In a message posted on his Twitter account on October 29, Bayramov said: “Today is the 98th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey. We sincerely congratulate brotherly Turkey on this special and significant day and wish it to exist forever. We remember with deep respect all our martyrs who died in the struggle for independence.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also shared a post on the 98th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic.

"On the occasion of the National Day of the brotherly Republic of Turkey, we express our best wishes and warm congratulations to the Government and People of Turkey. Happy Republic Day, dear Turkey!" the ministry tweeted.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov also congratulated brotherly Turkey.

"The Azerbaijani-Turkish union, which is an exemplary model in the system of international relations, is an essential factor that stimulates the dynamic development of our economic cooperation. We congratulate the brotherly people of Turkey on the occasion of Republic Day and wish them peace and sustainable progress," the minister tweeted.

In his relevant message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev praised Turkey's current crucial place in the international arena.

“Politically, economically, militarily powerful and stable Republic of Turkey, occupies a very important place in the international arena today. Large-scale programs and projects implemented under your leadership contribute to the comprehensive progress and prosperity of your brotherly country. Your people's great trust and confidence in you is undoubtedly the most important factor ensuring the success of the strategic development policy that you are pursuing,” he said.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijani-Turkish friendly and fraternal relations "based on solid foundations such as the common history, national and spiritual values of our peoples, are a clear manifestation of our unity and solidarity".

The president stressed a "historic period" in Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

"We are currently witnessing a historic period of these relations. In line with the goals and directions set out in the Shusha Declaration, our allied relations are expanding day by day and being enriched with new content," he added.

The Azerbaijani leader underlined "the decisive, unequivocal political and moral support given personally" by Erdogan, Turkey and the Turkish nation had played a great role in Azerbaijan's struggle for the liberation of its lands.

"Our people will never forget this support, which once again demonstrated the Azerbaijani-Turkish solidarity to the whole world,” Aliyev said in his message.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts towards further strengthening and developing our unity, and fruitful and active cooperation in all areas in line with the 'one nation, two states' slogan,” the head of state added.

On June 15, 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

