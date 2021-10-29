By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces have conducted a contest for the Best Ship Division title, the Defence Ministry reported on October 28.

The naval competition, which was held under the 2021 combat training plan, aims to improve the combat readiness of units, advance the knowledge and professional skills of servicemen, as well as to determine the best division of the Naval Forces, the report added.

The competition consists of three stages. Initially, personnel, weapons and equipment were examined, then, the organization of military service and storage conditions of material means in a military unit were inspected.

In the end, the combat readiness of the units implementing fire and other tactical standards was assessed, the ministry said.

The military leadership awarded the winners according to the results of the final stage, the report concluded.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

