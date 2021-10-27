By Trend

It is planned to increase the living wage in Azerbaijan in 2021, Trend reports citing the bill 'On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022.'

In accordance with the document, the living wage is planned to be set at 205 manat ($120.6).

The bill has already been submitted to the Parliament of Azerbaijan, and it is planned to be discussed at plenary sessions of the parliament.

For 2021, the living wage was set at 196 manat ($115.3).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 27)

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz