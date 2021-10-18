By Trend

Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its congratulations on the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry’s Twitter page.

“We convey heartfelt congratulations and our best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the publication said.

We value solid strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, and will further enhance it for the benefit of our nations, the Ministry said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz