Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by the country's president are unprecedented.

"Post-conflict reconstruction/ projects in parallel to mine clearance launched by President Ilham Aliyev by virtue of Azerbaijan's own financial, administrative and management resources is unprecedented," Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter page on October 16.

"We reached liberated Talish village via newly built 29 km paved road," the official added.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the restoration and reconstruction work on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for reconstruction works on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

