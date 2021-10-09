By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 1,119 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 491,147 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 471,980 of them have recovered, and 6,654 people have died. Currently, 12,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,679 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,944,352 tests have been conducted so far.

