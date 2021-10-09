By Trend

The opening of the Baku Zoo after the reconstruction took place on October 7, Trend reports.

The opening was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva.

The Baku Zoo was reconstructed at the initiative of the founder and head of the IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva.

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the first visitors were children of martyrs and children from orphanages.



