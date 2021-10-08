By Trend

Azerbaijan Television is preparing a new project on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Patriotic War.

According to AzTV's Social Media and PR Department, the project entitled "The Victory Road" will be a series of documentaries.

In each film, the details of the battle path the Azerbaijani Army went through for 44 days will be demonstrated.

The heroes of the films are the participants of the Second Karabakh War. They will go to the places they fought in and liberated and talk about the bravery our army showcased. Servicemen of the Special Forces are also among them.

The scriptwriter of the documentary Anar Shushali has said that the interviews of soldiers and officers will be taken in the venues they fought.

"We think that the public may be interested in it. One of the priority issues is which military tactic and ammunitions, equipment the Azerbaijani Armed Forces used. Our heroes both fought in various directions and infiltrated the Armenian armed units, collected information, and gave coordinates."

One of the servicemen interviewed in the film was ambushed by the enemy 3 times together with his comrades-in-arms, got out of it, and eliminated them.

The first episode of the series of documentaries is dedicated to Shusha. Each of the heroes of the film fought with the enemy for 44 days. Although two of them were injured during the battles, they refused to go to the military hospital. They returned to the battlefield despite the refusal of doctors. Both of them also participated in the Shusha battles.

The shootings have been conducted in Gubadli, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Shusha.

It is planned to screen two documentaries throughout 44 days.

The directors of "The Victory Road" are Emil Babayev and Bahruz Gadirov.

The documentary will be broadcast today – on October 8 at 21:30 on AzTV.

