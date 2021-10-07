By Vugar Khalilov

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 7, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Euronews and CNN-Turk TV channels.

- An operational meeting was held at the Central Command Post of the Defence Ministry under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

- President Aliyev addressed the participants of the XXIII Eurasian Economic Summit.

- Armenia bombarded the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with cluster-type missiles.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that as a result of artillery strikes, the Armenian command and observation defence post of the 5th regiment was disabled, many were killed and wounded. The artillery strikes knocked out a tank and three Armenian artillery installations. The ministry shared a video of the Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- The Armenian armed forces fired at the villages of Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil regions.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry published a list of the destroyed Armenian military equipment and shared the footage of the destruction.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared a video of the Shaybay village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared footage of the military equipment abandoned by the Armenian servicemen.

- Another UAV of Armenia was destroyed.

- As a result of fire by Azerbaijani troops, about 10 tanks, six D-20 cannons, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, about 30 vehicles, and a large number of Armenian manpower were destroyed. The soldiers of the first and seventh Armenian regiments located in the defensive areas deserted leaving their combat positions without permission.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

