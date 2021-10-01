By Trend

Trend News Agency has received the "Friend of Prosecutor's Office" award from the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The office's head Kamran Aliyev presented the award to the agency's representative at an event dedicated to the Day of Workers of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan - October 1 and the 103rd anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office.

It was noted that this award is presented for the first time in the history of the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan.

On October 1, in connection with the anniversary, the employees of the Prosecutor's Office visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev on the Alley of Honor.

They also visited the grave of a prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the employees of the Prosecutor General's Office visited the Martyrs' Alley, where they honored the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs who gave their lives for freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as the "Eternal Flame" memorial.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz