On September 23, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on amendments to the order of the President of Azerbaijan No.1876 "On the composition of the Azerbaijani-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation" dated December 28, 2006.

According to the document, the words "Chairman of the Board of the authorized structure "Alat Free Economic Zone" are added to this order after the words "Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a corresponding notification to the Chinese side about the change in the composition of the Azerbaijani-Chinese intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic cooperation on the part of Azerbaijan.

On September 23, the Head of State signed another decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1345 "On approval of the composition of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by Azerbaijani side" dated August 10, 2015.

According to the document, in this order, after the words "Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan", the words "Chairman of Board of the authorized structure "Alat Free Economic Zone" are added.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a corresponding notification to the UK about the change in the composition of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

By another decree signed on September 23, President Ilham Aliyev amended order No. 2999 "On the composition of the joint commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel" dated June 16, 2017.

The words "Chairman of Board of the authorized structure "Alat Free Economic Zone" are added to this order after the words "Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a corresponding notification to the Israeli side about the change in the composition of the joint commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel.

Another decree of the Head of State, signed on September 23, amended the order of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1852 "On approval of the new composition of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan" dated December 25, 2006.

The words "Chairman of Board of the authorized structure "Alat Free Economic Zone" are added to this document after the words "President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a corresponding notification to the Japanese side about the change in the composition of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan.

On September 23, the Head of State signed another decree on amendments to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 2861 "On approval of the new composition of the joint commission on cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, technical, cultural, sports and youth spheres between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Saudi Arabia" dated June 11, 2008.

The words "Chairman of Board of the authorized structure "Alat Free Economic Zone" are added to this order after the words "Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a corresponding notification to Saudi Arabia about the change in the composition of the joint commission on cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, technical, cultural, sports and youth spheres between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Saudi Arabia.

Another decree of the Head of State, signed on September 23, amended the order of the President of Azerbaijan No. 2830 "On the composition of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates" dated May 21, 2008.

According to the document, the words "Chairman of Board of the authorized structure "Alat Free Economic Zone" are added to this order after the words "Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a corresponding notification to the United Arab Emirates about the change in the composition of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, trade, and technical cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

