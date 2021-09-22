By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 23. Mild northwest wind will intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +24-26 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night and +24-26 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg, relative humidity will reach 70-75 percent at night, and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather and hail are expected in the regions. Fog is expected in the mountains areas.

The temperature will be +15-19 °C at night, +25-29 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, it will be +9-14 °C at night and +15-20 °C in the daytime.

