By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani and Turkish demining experts continue mine clearance operations on territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war, the Defence Ministry reported on September 22.

The Azerbaijani army's engineer-sapper units and Turkish military sappers are demining roads in the liberated lands to ensure the safe movement of the military convoys, the report added.

Furthermore, new supply roads are being constructed to the mountainous areas, where the Azerbaijani army units have been deployed.

On the liberated territories, Azerbaijan's engineer and sapper units have earlier been supplied with the MEMATT (Mechanical Demining Supply) equipment produced by Turkey's ASFAT company under the Turkish National Defence Ministry. The equipment is highly effective in clearing settlements and arable lands from mines and unexploded ordnance.

As a result of mine clearance activities, over 11,900 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and over 16,000 mines and unexploded ordnance have been defused by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated lands, the ministry said.

It added that the operations to detect and defuse mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated lands are underway.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on its liberated territories.