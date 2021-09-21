By Ayya Lmahamad

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has urged international human rights organizations, world countries, foreign ombudsman institutions, and other national human rights institutions to make joint efforts to restore and protect the violated rights of Azerbaijanis by Armenia.

Aliyeva made the remarks in an address made on International Day of Peace, which is marked around the world on September 21.

"We urge Armenia to respect the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, to refrain from provocative actions threatening the life and health of the civilian population, which are aimed at gross violations of fundamental human rights, to put an end to the actions that impede the objective implementation of the delimitation and demarcation process and the conclusion of a final peace agreement, which is important for the political and economic development of the region, in order to clarify the state border between the parties," the statement reads.

Aliyeva also urged significant measures to provide objective information on the plight of Azerbaijanis missing during the First and Second Karabakh Wars and to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of landmines in the liberated cities and regions.

"We urge Armenia to create conditions for the opening of important transport communications for the development of the region, including the construction of new transport and communication lines connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the western regions of Azerbaijan, for IDPs and refugees to return to their ancestral lands and live peacefully, and comply with all the terms of the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020," she underlined.

The rights commissioner said that ensuring peace and security is one of the most important factors for the reliable protection of human rights and freedoms at the international and national levels.

"Armenia's long-term policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan and its population, which has been a constant obstacle to the peace process, is a threat and danger to stability and peace in the region," the statement reads.

She underlined that for long years, no effective steps have been taken to implement UN Security Council resolutions on ending Armenia's military aggression, restoring the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, returning refugees and IDPs to their native lands, thereby ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region.

Aliyeva stressed that despite Azerbaijan's right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the state has always pursued a peaceful policy, adhering to the principles and norms of international law.

"Unwilling to relinquish its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the Armenian armed forces have used prohibited weapons, including operational-tactical ballistic missile systems, to destroy units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, as well as deliberately targeted densely populated settlements far from the frontline. As a result, 94 civilians, including 12 children, were killed, 414 people were injured, including 50 children, and more than 3,410 houses, 120 apartment buildings, and 512 civilian infrastructures, including many schools, hospitals, and kindergartens, were destroyed," the statement says.

Moreover, the ombudsman highlighted that Armenia pursued ecological terror through the use of banned chemical weapons and deliberate mass fires. As a result, the environment of the Karabakh region, including freshwater sources, has been polluted, various rare plant and animal species were destroyed.

Speaking about the landmines, the ombudsman underlined that their presence poses a serious risk, and not only threatens the right to life but also prevents the return of IDPs to these areas, as well as significantly slows down the recovery and development process.

"The Armenian side, which refused to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of the mined areas during the occupation, poses a serious threat to human life and health, as well as hinders the implementation of state-important projects in the reconstruction of our liberated territories," Aliyeva underlined.

Additionally, she stressed that it has not yet been possible to obtain from Yerevan information about the fate of 3,890 Azerbaijanis registered as missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The rights commissioner addressed her appeal to the UN Secretary-General, UN Security Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Human Rights Council, UNICEF, UNESCO, European Union, Council of Europe, OSCE leaders, International and European Ombudsman Institutions, Asian Association of Ombudsmen, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Ombudsmen Association of its member states, Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Network of Ombudsmen for Children, International Peace Bureau, Universal Peace Federation, ombudsmen and national human rights institutions of different countries, embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and foreign countries in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.

