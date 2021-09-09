By Laman Ismayilova

Isa Bulaghi, one of the main symbols of Shusha, has been completely restored by the Shusha City State Reserve.

Chairman of the Board of Shusha City State Reserve Maftun Abbasov made the remarks on September 8.

"Isa Bulaghi, one of the main symbols of Shusha, has been completely restored by the Shusha City State Reserve. The spring structure is made of marble, the word Isa Bulag is written in the national ornament, and the water supply of the spring has been fully restored," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Isa Bulaghi is one of the famous springs and historical places in Shusha. The spring lies at an altitude of about 1,500 meters above sea level.

Known as Azerbaijan's rare natural wonders, the spring is named after a farmer, who first discovered it in the 18th century.

Shusha residents and musicians used to relax near spring. Azerbaijan's prominent mugham singer Khan Shushinski often performed near the spring together with his brother famous tar musician Allahyar Javanshirov.

---

