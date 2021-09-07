By Trend

COVID-19 pandemic seriously damaged academic education in Azerbaijan, but at the same time due to it, people improved their social skills, head of department at the Ministry of Education Vafa Yagublu said on September 7 at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Yagublu, preparations for the new academic year have been carried out properly.

"Teachers were involved in professional development courses. Textbooks with QR codes were also printed. The main thing is that teachers are well prepared. Teaching is a two-way process. Much depends on the teachers, but students should also show a desire and interest in learning," she added.

Full-time education in grades I-IV will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz